Increase in arrival of cattle to the weekly shandy

Arrival of cattle to the weekly shandy at Karungalpalayam that saw a dip in the past two weeks increased on Thursday.
Cattle from various districts are brought to the shandy and traders from other districts and States visit the market and purchase the cattle. Due to incessant rains and spread of lumpy skin disease in cattle in the district, arrival of animals dropped in the past two weeks causing disappointment to the traders.
On Thursday, 700 cattle were brought to the shandy and traders from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana arrived for purchasing them. Since local body election is in progress in Kerala, traders from the State did not arrive at the shandy.
Farmers said that they were able to get good prices for their cattle. Traders from other States said that due to the recent cyclone, arrival of cattle was affected in the past two weeks and they faced difficulty in purchasing the animals.
Since, lumpy skin diseases in cattle were reported across the district, the district administration has warned farmers to be cautious and approach the nearest veterinary hospital if they found large sized lymph nodes in the body of the cattle. Since the disease affects milk yield, farmers were asked to take all precautions.
