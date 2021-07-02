‘Increase fund allocation for medical college construction’

Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan on Friday urged the State government to announce additional allocation of funds in the upcoming State Budget for Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital.

He inspected the hospital premises and donated relief materials on behalf of CPI(M) and its youth wing Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI). Speaking to the mediapersons, he urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for the additional allocation of funds to expedite the construction works of the medical college.

Tiruppur MP writes to CM

Meanwhile, Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan wrote to Mr. Stalin on Friday urging the testing and vaccination of migrant workers who are returning to work in micro, small and medium industries in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode districts.

In his letter, he urged that all migrant workers must be screened at the railway stations and those who did not show any symptoms must be vaccinated immediately. Besides, special medical camps must be conducted in the residential areas where migrant workers lived. The State government must allocate additional vaccine doses exclusively for migrant workers apart from the public in these three districts, he wrote.