Coimbatore

‘Increase bonus for govt. employees’

Staff Reporter

The State government must increase the bonus for government employees in the current financial year, urged former MLA and State president of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) A. Soundararajan. The bonus was slashed by the AIADMK government from 20% to 10% in sectors such as TNSTC, Aavin and Tangedco in the previous year, he told press persons on Wednesday. The government must ensure weekly off for women working in private garment companies in Tiruppur district, he added.

Zero Waste Tiruppur

As part of the ‘Zero Waste Tiruppur’ project, the Tiruppur Corporation recently launched ‘Adopt a Neighbourhood’ initiative wherein NGOs adopt a locality to ensure that waste does not accumulate and the collected waste has been recycled. A release said the NGO Carbon Dynamix with the support of Madaan Foundation adopted 795 residences in Thiyagi Palanisamy Nagar in Zone-I, Ward No. 10 and 11. Members of the NGOs in the presence of Corporation Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati distributed garbage bins to 200 houses on October 12.

This initiative aims at ensuring Zone-I of Tiruppur Corporation to be ‘zero waste’ in four months, according to the release.


