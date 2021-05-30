‘Increase bed strength with oxygen facilities’

Coordinator of Unified Control Centre Darez Ahmed visited the district war room here on Saturday and advised authorities to increase bed strength at government hospitals and COVID-19 care centres.

He also checked the registry of calls received by the centre and measures taken to monitor health status of patients in home quarantine and allocation of beds in hospitals and COVID-19 care centres based on calls received at the centre.

Dr. Darez Ahmed considering the situation in the district advised officials to set up 100 critical care beds additionally in Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital and other government hospitals and 400 beds, including oxygen support at COVID-19 care centres.

Public can contact the district war room in numbers 1077, 04286-281377, 04286-299137, 04286-299139, 82204 02437, 93423 12761 and 93423 12596.