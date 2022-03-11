Income Tax staff to take part in nationwide strike

The Income Tax department staff will take part in the nationwide strike announced by central trade unions on March 28 and 29, M.S. Vengatesan, national president of Income Tax Employees Federation said here on Friday.

Talking to presspersons, Mr. Vengatesan said that about 25 crore central government employees will take part in the strike. He demanded that the new pension scheme must be cancelled and 50% of employees’ salary should be provided as pension on retirement. Pending DA must be disbursed and 100% appointments on compassionate grounds should be permitted in all departments.

Mr. Vengatesan said that amendments must be introduced in regulations followed for transfer of IT employees and in new appointments.

He added that vacancies in the department must be cleared soon. He said that while there are 76,000 positions in the department, 60% of it is vacant. He added that measures must be taken to sort out issues in online tax filing.