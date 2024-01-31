ADVERTISEMENT

Income Tax Dept. conducts outreach programme

January 31, 2024 06:50 am | Updated 06:50 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Income Tax Department’s outreach programme was held at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts & Science here. The programme focused on how to avail of the e-verification scheme, 2021. The discussion centered around various provisions related to getting deductions under Section 80P of the Income Tax Act, 1961, by Cooperative Societies, particularly with reference to the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies, Housing Societies, and Handloom Societies.

A total of 434 participants from Cooperative Societies attended.

The programme was conducted by V. Bhuvaneswari, Income Tax Officer, Intelligence and Criminal Investigation, Coimbatore.

