GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Income Tax Dept. conducts outreach programme

January 31, 2024 06:50 am | Updated 06:50 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Income Tax Department’s outreach programme was held at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts & Science here. The programme focused on how to avail of the e-verification scheme, 2021. The discussion centered around various provisions related to getting deductions under Section 80P of the Income Tax Act, 1961, by Cooperative Societies, particularly with reference to the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies, Housing Societies, and Handloom Societies.

A total of 434 participants from Cooperative Societies attended.

The programme was conducted by V. Bhuvaneswari, Income Tax Officer, Intelligence and Criminal Investigation, Coimbatore.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.