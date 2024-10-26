Income Tax Department conducts awareness programme in Salem

An outreach and awareness programme was organised by the office of the Intelligence and Criminal Investigation, Income Tax Department, in Salem recently.

The programme was organised by the Directorate of Income Tax, Intelligence, and Criminal Investigation (I and CI), Tami Nadu, and Pondicherry, and by the I and CI of the Salem Income Tax Department. G.K. Ram Narayan, Income Tax Officer, I and CI conducted the programme and P. Ravi Kumar, Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies, was the chief guest. S. Subramanian I and CI, Tiruchi, and P. Rajaraman I and CI, Chennai conducted an interaction session.

Income Tax officials said that the programme was conducted to provide guidance on error-free filing of forms 61, 61A, and 61B for statements of financial transactions, as well as responding to notices issued by the Department under the e-Verification Scheme 2021 and validation of PAN. The programme covered the key aspects of accurate filing of forms, understanding the requirements of e-Verification and validation of PAN, effective response to notices issued by the Department, and best practices for maintaining compliance, they added.