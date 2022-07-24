Income Tax Day programme held in Coimbatore

Former Chief Justice of India and former Governor of Kerala Justice (Retd) P. Sathasivam (seated second right) with eminent personalities and top tax-payers who were felicitated in Coimbatore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Policy reforms are needed so that small and medium-scale enterprises do not get affected when situations such as the pandemic arise, former Chief Justice of India and former Governor of Kerala Justice (Retd) P. Sathasivam said here on Sunday.

Speaking at the Income Tax Day programme, he said structural barriers in tax codes that put entrepreneurs at a disadvantage should be rectified.

ARS Kumar, Principal Commissioner of CGST, Coimbatore, said tax is not just a source of revenue but a tool to achieve effective socio economic development

S.S.N Moorthy, former Chairman of CBDT, New Delhi, said direct taxes have become technology driven in the last 12 years.

M. Bhupal Reddy, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Coimbatore, presided over the function. Eminent personalities from different fields such as business, education, and health and top tax-payers in the region were felicitated.

The address of Chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxes Nitin Gupta, was streamed live and an audio visual on the Income Tax Department was also screened at the programme.