Inclusive Education Centre opened at Sulur in Coimbatore

June 08, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST

The district administration and the School Education Department have opened inclusive Education Centre at Sulur Boys’ Higher Secondary School on Thursday. The earlier Centre was in a primary school, which was in a dilapidated condition.

Two rooms have been allocated at the higher secondary school.

There are a total of 237 differently-abled children in the Sulur block, of which 180 are under the mild category and are admitted to regular schools and teachers are given special training to attend to them. Further, 27 are at homecare since they have severe conditions such as muscular dysplasia, Osteogenesis imperfecta (a bone condition) or multiple conditions. The special teachers visit each child once a week to teach them lessons.

The School Education Department, as instructed by the CEO, would raise a new two-storey centre, including a play area, for ₹ 40 lakh under CSR at Sarcarsamakulam by the end of June, an official said.

Another centre at the Corporation Middle School on Big Bazaar Road in the city would be opened after a nod from the civic body. Developing the centres in Karamadai and Periyanaickenpalayam was also on the cards, the official said.

