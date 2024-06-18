GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Include more farmers in PM Kisan Samman Yojana, says Union Minister

Published - June 18, 2024 09:32 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises and Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje called for the inclusion of more farmers in the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Yojana scheme on Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released funds under the PM Kisan Samman Yojana in Uttar Pradesh during an event telecast through video conferencing in Namakkal. Minister Shobha Karandlaje participated in the function, interacted with farmers, and explained Union Government schemes for farmers.

Speaking among the farmers, the Union Minister said over nine crore farmers would receive ₹20,000 crore under the scheme. “More farmers should be included in this scheme in Tamil Nadu and concerned officials should give special attention in this regard. Farmers are being trained about new technologies in farming. So people should utilise schemes implemented by the Union Government. In Namakkal district, over 95,000 farmers received PM Kisan Samman Yojana assistance,” Ms. Shobha added.

