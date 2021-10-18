Include milk in mid-day meal scheme, govt. told

The Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Welfare Association has petitioned with the Chief Minister demanding measures to sell milk powder and milk byproducts through ration shops.

In their petition, the association demanded that the State government should initiate measures to sell milk powder and byproducts like ghee through ration shops to protect milk producers from drop in prices. The petitioners said that there was a stock of 16,000 tonnes of milk powder and 5,000 tonnes of butter with the district milk unions and to prevent drop in milk powder prices, it should be sold through ration shops.

They demanded that milk procurement centres must buy entire quantity of milk brought by farmers and procurement holidays should be avoided. The petitioners suggested that milk should be included in mid-day meal scheme to ensure full utilisation of procured milk.

A State-level monitoring committee must be formed to oversee functioning of district unions and Aavin. They also demanded that the State government take immediate measures to protect cattle from foot-and-mouth disease.