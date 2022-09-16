‘Include left-out panchayat unions in Kodiveri water scheme’

Staff Reporter ERODE
September 16, 2022 18:33 IST

Former minister Thoppu N.D. Venkatachalam (right) met Collector H. Krishnanunni at the Collectorate in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Former AIADMK minister Thoppu N.D. Venkatachalam, who joined the DMK in July 2021, urged the district administration to include six panchayat unions in Chennimalai Union in the Kodiveri Combined Water Supply Scheme.

Mr. Venkatachalam met Collector H. Krishnanunni on Friday and submitted a petition urging him to fulfil the demand. The petition said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the ₹234-crore scheme two months ago to benefit people in Perundurai, Uthukuli and Chennimalai Unions and eight town panchayats.

But, six panchayats - Ingur, Vaipadi, Chennimalai Varapalayam, Koothampalayam, Sirukalanji and Paniyampalli - were affected due to discharge of effluents from Perundurai Sipcot. Also, the groundwater in these panchayats was polluted due to the effluents and the water could not be used even for cattle. “Considering these, the scheme was brought when I was the Minister. But these six panchayats were left out now,” he claimed.

Mr. Venkatachalam urged the administration to lay pipelines and supply water to people in the six panchayats. He wanted the Collector to inspect the unions and take steps to supply water to the panchayats. The Collector said he would hold consultations with officials and take action.

