Incident-free Deepavali in Salem, Namakkal districts

November 13, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Salem

The Deepavali celebration was incident-free in Salem and Namakkal districts without any major fire accidents or untoward incidents.

Traffic congestion was reported on Saturday night in the New Bus Stand locality with buses waiting in a long queue to enter and exit the bus stand. Similarly, traffic was hit on Monday afternoon at the bus stand as people started to return to various districts. Police were deployed to clear the traffic.

On Sunday, thousands of devotees visited Kottai Mariamman Temple, Kottai Perumal Temple, Muthumalai Murugan Temple, Sugavaneswarar Temple, and Chinna Tirupathi Perumal Temple and offered prayers. Likewise, people thronged Yercaud on Sunday and Monday.

Thirteen persons sustained injuries while bursting crackers in Salem and Namakkal districts.

Cracker sale

In a release, the Salem district Cooperative Department said that for this year’s Deepavali festival, crackers were sold in Ponni, NGGO, Swarnapuri, Elampillai, Kadayampatti cooperative societies, Salem, and Attur cooperative agriculture marketing societies. Crackers sold out for ₹1 crore in these societies - ₹70 lakh in Ponni, ₹9 lakh in Salem, ₹7.50 lakh in Attur, ₹6 lakh in Swarnapuri, ₹4 lakh in NGGO, ₹2 lakh in Elampillai, and ₹ 1.50 lakh in Kadayampatti society. The cracker sales increased by 20% compared with past-year sales of ₹80 lakh.

Cases registered

Following Supreme Court orders, the State government permitted the public to burst crackers between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the evening. In Salem district, 21 cases were registered for bursting crackers during the non-permitted time - 19 cases within rural police limits and two in city limits.

Through Tasmac outlets in Salem zone consists of Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Vellore, Ranipet, and Tirupathur districts, liquor was sold for ₹86.40 crore in two days - ₹39.78 crore on November 11 and ₹46.62 crore on November 12.