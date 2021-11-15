Incessant rain ravages paddy crops, inundates houses in Krishnagiri

Krishnagiri

15 November 2021 21:33 IST

Minor breach reported in Kayam and Kambukalapatty lakes

The continuing rain inundated several houses, ravaged paddy crops and caused a breach in the bunds of lakes in parts of Krishnagiri.

The heavy rain of the last week had wilted paddy crops that had crossed pre-harvest stage.

In the town panchayats of Kaveripattinam and surrounding areas around Krishnagiri, many fields have submerged and farmers are attempting to salvage what was left of the crops.

Many houses in Kaveripattinam were inundated and a snake was caught inside a house at Thimmapuram.

On Sunday, District Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy inspected the bund strengthening works in Nagojanahalli town panchayat after two lakes breached, flooding houses and fields. Minor breach was reported in Kayam lake spread over 16.5 acres and Kambukalapatty lake spread over 19 acres.

On Monday, the run-off from Chinneri that had inundated houses and streets was drained off under the supervision of the Collector.

Water level in KRP dam

The district received an average rainfall of 11.60 mm on Sunday. The water level in KRP dam reached 51 ft against the reservoir’s total capacity of 52 ft. The current water level stood at 1551.76 mcft, against the total water level of 1666.29 mcft. The inflow into the dam was 1073 cusecs and the outflow was 1008 cusecs. The rainfall received by the reservoir was 39.4 mm.

The water level in Kelavarapalli dam was 41.33ft, against the total reservoir capacity of 44.28 ft. The current storage was 374.24 mcft. The inflow into the reservoir was 588 cusecs, and the outflow was 588 cusecs.