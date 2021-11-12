Incessant rain improves water level in tanks

Mookuneri lake in Salem filled to the brim in recent rain.

12 November 2021 00:23 IST

The continuous showers over the past few days has improved water level at tanks in the district . Over 30 tanks in the district have filled to the brim in recent rains.

The district has been receiving widespread rains over the past few weeks. An average rainfall of 6.20 mm was recorded in the district on Thursday. The highest amount of rainfall was recorded at P.N. Palayam, 19 mm and lowest in Salem, 1.2 mm.

According to the officials in the Water Resources Wing of the PWD, there are 89 lakes in the Sarabanga basin division and 18 lakes under Mettur basin division in the district and 33 of these have filled to the brim as on Thursday. Officials said that 11 tanks have filled over 50% of its capacity, 13 below 50%, 33 at 10% capacity and water level is yet to improve in 17 tanks, including six in Mettur basin.

Official sources said that major tanks like Periyasiru eri, Kottakolapadiyan, Vannapatti, Vadamaleri, Kullampatti, Nachamapatti, Ponusamudhram, and Thumbalkattupallam in Mettur division have attained full capacity.

In Sarbanga basin, major lakes like Agrahara Pullavari, Mookuneri in Kanankuruchi, Kamalapuram small and big tanks in Omalur, Muttal, Attur Pudhueri, Vazhuthukal eri, Kalleripatti, Thalvai lake, Deviyakuruchi lake, Annayampatti lake, Gangamasamuthiram lake, Vadamaneri and a few others have filled to the brim in the district. Officials said that the inflow and outflow channels to the lakes have been desilted to ensure free flow of water.