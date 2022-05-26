Inauguration of Bamboo Park in Tiruppur likely by July-end

After running into delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bamboo Park at Iduvai near Tiruppur is likely to be inaugurated by the end of July, said Corporation Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati on Thursday.

He told The Hindu the park was based on a “tripartite agreement” between Tiruppur Corporation, the National Bamboo Mission and non-governmental organisation Vetry. The sapling plantation was carried out in October 2020, following which the project ran into delay due to the second and third waves of the pandemic. Of the 910 saplings that were planted in the Bamboo Park, around 870 (96%) survived, Mr. Pati said.

The pending works from the Corporation’s side included construction of accommodation for security guards and water facilities, which would be discussed for approval in the upcoming Corporation council meeting, he said. Apart from this, an interpretation centre explaining the various species of the bamboo saplings would also be set up in the Park. These works were expected to be completed in the next two months, he said.

Spread across 12 acres, the Bamboo Park is being developed at ₹38 lakh to curb the city’s air pollution. “In the initial days, we will tie up with all the schools here as we are developing the interpretation centre in such a way that it will also have audio-visual content, so that the kids can get to know about the plants,” Mr. Pati said. The Corporation would also take efforts to ensure stoppage for government buses at Iduvai to increase footfall for the Bamboo Park, he added.