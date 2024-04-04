Inam land holders resent “wrongful approach” of HR and CE Department, Wakf Board

April 04, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Under the banner of ‘Inam Nila Vivasayigal, Kuthagaiyalargal, Veedi-Manai Urimayalargal Iyakkam’, holders of Inam lands in the region down the generations as per provisions of the law have decided to hoist black flags at their residences and holdings opposing what they term as “unjustifiable” approach of the HR and CE Department and Wakf Board to retrieve the properties.

The farmers and holders of Inam properties have also planned to put up placards declaring their decision to boycott elections if their grievance is not addressed in time.

The zero value fixation on these properties by the Registration Department has come in for sharp criticism.

The act of HR and CE Department and Wakf Board to lay claim to the inam land was against the principle of natural justice, and the government must come forward to enforce with clarity the Tamil Nadu Minor Inams (Abolition and Conversion into Ryotwari) Act 30 of 1963, in the interests of the land holders, the Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association has said. The association has condemned the mainstream political parties for not incorporating the issue in their manifestoes.

Inam lands must be exempted from the amendment brought to Land Registration Act in 2007 through Section 22-A (which empowers the government to declare that registration of document or class of documents is opposed to public policy), the association has said, and called upon the HR and CE Department to desist from describing the inam land holders who have been granted ryotwari pattas as encroachers.

