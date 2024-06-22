ADVERTISEMENT

Inam land auction postponed in Tiruppur

Published - June 22, 2024 10:39 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The HR and CE Department has reportedly postponed auction of 5.5 acres of agricultural land belonging to a farmer at Moongiltholuvu panchayat in Udumalpet block that had been granted a lease under Section 8 (2)1B of the Tamil Nadu Inam Estates (Abolition and Conversion to Ryotwari) Act, 1963.

Espousing the cause of the farmer Govindaraj, the Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Protection Movement had announced widespread protests against the move.

The notice of public auction on June 19 was circulated recently.

The act of HR and CE Department to claim the land belonging to individuals in disrespect of the existing laws was deplorable, Sathish Kumar, a functionary of the Movement said.

The farmers’ organisation has expressed disappointment over the HR and CE Department trying to occupy Inam lands despite the assurance of intervention by Minister for Sports Development and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin at the time of elections.

