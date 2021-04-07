Inadequate bus service leaves voters stranded

Commuters waiting for buses at the Krishnagiri bus stand on Tuesday.

Krishnagiri

07 April 2021 00:14 IST

While the district administration may have directed private firms and businesses to declare a holiday on Tuesday to ensure 100% voter participation, many people who headed out to their native districts to cast votes were left in the lurch without adequate bus services. This led to an irate public blocking a few private buses, forcing the police and the authorities to intervene.

People employed in companies in Hosur worked till Monday and were let off only on the polling day. Hundreds of commuters thronged the bus stand in Krishnagiri, from where they had to find connecting buses to their native districts. Even as the commuters had set out before the break of dawn to the bus stand, there were no buses even after 10 a.m.

Many families were stranded for hours waiting for buses especially to Thirupathur and Vellore districts.

A commuter told The Hindu that he was employed in a company in Hosur and had reached Krishangiri early in the morning. However, he could not a find a bus to Thirupathur , his home town, where he had to cast his vote.

As hours passed, crowds swelled up at the bus stand. When The Hindu contacted Collector V. Jayachandran Bhanu Reddy, he said that he had asked the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation to release more buses immediately.