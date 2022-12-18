In two months, wild elephants enter Coimbatore villages 768 times: Forest dept.

December 18, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Villages bordering forests in Coimbatore district are going through difficult times as the annual migration movement of wild elephants has peaked, resulting crop damages and human – elephant interactions.

According to the Forest Department, wild elephants entered villages coming under the limits of the Coimbatore Forest Division 768 times in October and November alone.

Out of the seven forest ranges in the Division, places falling under the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range witnessed the highest number of wild elephants straying from forests in the two months, 210 times, becoming the most ‘severely affected’ area. Coimbatore range stood second with 170 incidents, followed by Sirumugai (131), Mettupalayam (120), Boluvampatty (92), Karamadai (32) and Madukkarai (13).

Farmers from villages falling under Periyanaickenpalayam and Coimbatore forest ranges, especially places in the Thadagam valley, have been seeking the Department to take effective measures to tackle crop damages caused by wild elephants and wild boars.

A memorandum from a group of farmers from Thadagam region addressed to top officials of the Forest Department said that the wild elephants, which used to migrate through Anaikatti and Veerapandi villages in the past, are now entering the plains of various villages, namely Nanjundapuram, Kalaiyanur, Somayanur, Pannimadai, Dhaliyur, Varappalayam Thippanoor and Pappanaickenpalayam.

The pachyderms damaged thousands of bananas, coconut trees and agricultural crops. Elephants enter agricultural fields as early as 6 p.m. before returning to the forest before sunrise. The teams formed by the Forest Department to drive out the elephants lack manpower, the letter said.

As per the data shared by the Forest Department, the month of November witnessed 152 crop damages as against 36 incidents reported in October. According to District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar, the Department has settled compensation to the tune of ₹ 23.98 lakh for crop damages in October and November. Between April 1 and December 15, the Department has settled ₹ 58.27 lakh to farmers for crop damages.

During October and November, two persons were injured in human – elephant interactions in the Division. Two elephants were found dead in Coimbatore forest range in October.