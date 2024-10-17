In three years, over 2,000 development works completed in Panamarathupatti, says Collector

District Collector R. Brindha Devi said that in the last three years, 2,031 development works were completed in the Panamarathupatti panchayat union.

On Thursday, the Collector inspected the works taking place in Panamarathupatti panchayat union. She said that to ensure the development works were completed in a stipulated time and quality, regular inspections were conducted.

In the last three years, through the Chief Minister’s Rural Road Development programme, Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, the 15th Finance Commission fund, Kalaignar Kavanu Illam, and the Nabard scheme, 2,867 development works worth ₹101.43 crore had been taken, and in that 2,031 workers were completed, and the remaining 836 works were going in full swing, the Collector added.

Explaining about the inspection, the Collector said works including a bus shelter and a community hall worth ₹10 lakh each at Nilavarapatti, a community toilet at ₹3.50 lakh, road laying works at ₹47.16 lakh from Pallitherupatti to Mallur Road, additional class rooms worth ₹28.35 lakhs for primary schools in Pallitherupatti and Vedikaranpudhur, installing stones at the walking path before the Panamarathupatti panchayat union office at ₹17.50 lakh, cement road laying works at ₹8.01 lakh in Thachankadu, and an overhead water tank worth ₹16.75 lakh at E. Vaniyambadi were inspected. Instruction was given to officials to complete the work in a stipulated time, the Collector added.

