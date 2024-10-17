GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

In three years, over 2,000 development works completed in Panamarathupatti, says Collector

Published - October 17, 2024 07:49 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Collector R. Brindha Devi inspecting development works at Panamarathupatti Panchayat Union in Salem on Thursday.

Collector R. Brindha Devi inspecting development works at Panamarathupatti Panchayat Union in Salem on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

District Collector R. Brindha Devi said that in the last three years, 2,031 development works were completed in the Panamarathupatti panchayat union.

On Thursday, the Collector inspected the works taking place in Panamarathupatti panchayat union. She said that to ensure the development works were completed in a stipulated time and quality, regular inspections were conducted.

In the last three years, through the Chief Minister’s Rural Road Development programme, Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, the 15th Finance Commission fund, Kalaignar Kavanu Illam, and the Nabard scheme, 2,867 development works worth ₹101.43 crore had been taken, and in that 2,031 workers were completed, and the remaining 836 works were going in full swing, the Collector added.

Explaining about the inspection, the Collector said works including a bus shelter and a community hall worth ₹10 lakh each at Nilavarapatti, a community toilet at ₹3.50 lakh, road laying works at ₹47.16 lakh from Pallitherupatti to Mallur Road, additional class rooms worth ₹28.35 lakhs for primary schools in Pallitherupatti and Vedikaranpudhur, installing stones at the walking path before the Panamarathupatti panchayat union office at ₹17.50 lakh, cement road laying works at ₹8.01 lakh in Thachankadu, and an overhead water tank worth ₹16.75 lakh at E. Vaniyambadi were inspected. Instruction was given to officials to complete the work in a stipulated time, the Collector added.

Published - October 17, 2024 07:49 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.