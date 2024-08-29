In three years, loans worth ₹2,965 crore distributed through cooperative societies in Salem, says Collector

District Collector R. Brindha Devi said that in the last three years, ₹2,965 crore in loans were distributed to farmers and members of women self-help groups (SHGs) in the district.

The Collector distributed loans to the tune of ₹47.30 lakh to beneficiaries at Chinna Tirupathi Cooperative Society under the Niranthathu Manam programme on Thursday in the presence of Salem MP T.M. Selvaganapathi, MLA R. Rajendran and Mayor A. Ramachandran.

At the function, the Collector said that based on the instructions of the government, loans to the tune of ₹2,965 crore were distributed in the past three years through the cooperative societies in the district. Likewise, loans to the tune of ₹471.30 crore and loans of women SHGs to the tune of ₹132.88 crore were waived off benefitting 1.03 lakh farmers and 51,903 members of women SHGs.

Through the Cooperative Department-run medicals, medicines worth ₹7.15 crore were sold. For farmers who paid their crop loans promptly, the 7% interest would be paid by the government. Under this scheme, in three years, ₹2,223.76 crore crop loans were provided to 2.79 lakh farmers in the district, Ms. Brindha Devi added.

Stating that loans for cattle rearing and for its maintenance were brought under the Kisan Credit Card scheme, the Collector added that under the scheme, interest was not collected from farmers who repaid their loans promptly. In the past three years, under this scheme, ₹267.40 crore loans had been distributed to farmers and ₹473.84 crore in loans were distributed to 9,128 women SHGs.

For widows and single women, loans worth ₹1.12 crore were distributed with 5% interest. For 3,051 persons with disabilities, ₹14.91 crore loans were distributed and interest waived off for those who paid loans promptly, the Collector added.

In the function, Deputy Mayor M. Saradha Devi, Joint Registrar (Cooperative Societies) P. Ravikumar and officials participated.