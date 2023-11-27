HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

In second incident this month, O’Valley town panchayat in Nilgiris attempts construction work, flouting Supreme Court orders

The panchayat attempted to build a road at a cost of ₹3.14 crore; it was stopped by the Revenue Divisional Officer; the Supreme Court has prohibited any infrastructure in the locality that benefits non-Adivasi settlers

November 27, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Rohan Premkumar
Earlier this month, the construction of a park and a road was stopped in the O’Valley town panchayat in Gudalur

Earlier this month, the construction of a park and a road was stopped in the O’Valley town panchayat in Gudalur | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In yet another case of the O’Valley town panchayat attempting to violate Supreme Court orders which prohibit building infrastructure to benefit non-Adivasi residents, attempts were made early on Monday (November 27, 2023) morning by the panchayat to begin construction of a road between J.J. Nagar and Anna Nagar.

The project, which has been sanctioned at a cost of ₹3.14 crores will benefit 10 small settlements in O’Valley, mostly inhabited by encroachers and settlers from Kerala, allege local activists who raised the issue with the district administration.

Earlier this month, more development work, including the construction of a park as well as another road between Periyashola and Mangamaram was stopped by the Revenue Divisional Officer (Gudalur), after he was informed of the work being undertaken. The Supreme Court had directed the Nilgiris district collector to ensure “that road, footpath, electricity line and other like facilities, now proposed to be provided to the tribal hamlets, are not made available to the illegal occupants of the janmam lands…”

Almost the entirety of O’Valley and its human habitations have been constructed on “unsettled” Section 17 lands, classified under the Gudalur Janman Estates (Abolition and Conversion into Ryotwari) Act. The area serves as a crucial elephant habitat and corridor, linking the Sathyamangalam-Mudumalai-Bandipur complex with Nilambur and New Amarambalam Wildlife Sanctuaries in Kerala. Over the last few years, negative human-elephant interactions in the region, which conservationists say are being exacerbated by an increasing number of encroachments, have led to the deaths of a number of people.

Conservationists say that due to the “unsettled” nature of the lands, encroachers continue to settle within O’Valley, building houses as well as farming large tracts of land, leading to the escalation of negative human-elephant interactions in the region and a constriction of the elephant corridor. They also say that poachers are increasingly using the area and are settling in O’Valley, with a number of poaching cases being detected by the Forest Department over the last few years.

When contacted, District Revenue Officer, Keerthi Priyadarshini, said that she had directed the local RDO, Mohammed Kuthurathulla, to inspect the site. “As it was found that the road will not benefit any Adivasi residents, orders have been issued to stop the work,” said Ms. Priyadarshini.

Mr. Kuthurathulla said that the O’Valley town panchayat’s Executive Officer has been directed to notify him before starting any infrastructure development works in the area in the future.

Related Topics

Nilgiris / environmental issues / tribals / environmental politics / conservation / forests / wildlife

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.