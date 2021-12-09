In person attendance in schools goes up

Teachers express concern over learning gap among students

Over a month following the reopening of schools for Classes I to VIII after the COVID-19 lockdown, most of the schools in the district have seen an increase in attendance, according to the Department of School Education.

Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer N. Geetha said that around 75% of the students studying in Classes I to VIII in government, aided and private schools have been attending physical classes. In the case of Classes IX and XII, for whom regular classes commenced two months prior on September 1, the attendance has increased significantly as over 90% of the students are attending the classes, she said.

Only around 50% of the students in Classes I to VIII attended the regular classes on November 1 as the schools reopened after a gap of nearly 600 days in the district.

According to T. Arulanandam, State auditor of the Tamil Nadu High Higher Secondary School Graduate Teachers’ Association, teachers are increasingly concerned about the learning gap among the students due to the pandemic. “Even bright students are struggling when it comes to writing, memorisation and retention,” he said. The students have lost touch with writing notes regularly due to the online classes and students of Classes X, XI and XII have faced a dip in confidence levels to face the public examinations next year, Mr. Arulanandam said.

Ms. Geetha said that she had instructed all the schools in the district to provide writing exercises to get the students up to speed for the public examinations. Unit tests for the higher secondary classes commenced on Monday and the performance of the students will be analysed, based on which further action will be initiated, according to the CEO.