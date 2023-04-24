In Coimbatore forest division, nine elephants, six humans die in four months 

April 24, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore Forest Division has turned into a hotbed of negative human-elephant interactions, with six people losing their lives so far this year. It also reported nine elephant deaths during the period from January to April 11. Three of the elephant deaths were evidently caused by human negligence.

While nature enthusiasts worry about the trend, farmers are worried over the damage to their crops and properties by elephants. According to the data shared by the Forest Department, the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range accounted for three of the six human deaths caused by wild elephants. The Coimbatore range accounted for two deaths and the Boluvampatti range one death.

Furthermore, four of the nine elephant deaths were reported in the Periyanaickenpalayam range and two of them were unnatural — an elephant electrocuted by a power-line on March 25 and an elephant calf was found dead in the water sump of a farmhouse on April 11. Another elephant died on March 19 in the Karamadai range, having been forced to starve because of an injury caused by a country bomb (‘Avittukai’).

“Elephant herds stray into farms throughout the year in places falling under the Govanur Valley and the Palamalai foothills in the Periyanaickenpalayam range. The frequency increases in summer when there is a water shortage in forests,” said a farmer.

G. Ranganathan, State executive committee member of the Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam, said there was a year-on-year increase in crop damage caused by wild animals, especially elephants. In a petition submitted to Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forest, the farmers’ body demanded that the Periyanaickenpalayam, Coimbatore and Boluvampatty ranges be declared eco-sensitive zones to regulate development activities that have an adverse impact on the wildlife.

It also wanted the land leased to private estates for paltry sums under the Tamil Nadu Estates (Abolition and Conversion into Ryotwari) Act, 1948, be declared reserve forests. “With this, the Forest Department will be able to get back the lost forest space, and this is the only solution to preventing animals from straying into farms,” he said. K. Kalidasan of Osai, a non-governmental organisation, said development activities were moving towards forest fringes, the main reason for the increase in negative interactions between elephants and humans. “All forest fringes in Coimbatore district can have elephant movement. It is high time to regulate development activities in such places,” he said, adding that ensuring water and fodder for elephants in forests itself was another viable solution.

The Forest Department said the majority of the elephant deaths reported in the division were because of natural reasons. Efforts were being made to prevent human casualties, said a senior official.