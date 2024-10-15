ADVERTISEMENT

In Coimbatore city, 207 posts lying vacant in 48 police stations

Published - October 15, 2024 10:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Wilson Thomas
According to the Coimbatore city police, these police stations have a sanctioned strength of 1,602 as against the actual strength of 1,395 | Photo Credit: File Photo by M. PERIASAMY

A total of 207 posts are lying vacant in police stations in Coimbatore city as per a reply given by the city police to a petition filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

There are 20 law and order (L&O) stations and 20 investigation wings (IW) attached to them in Coimbatore city. These include Bazaar Street, Variety Hall Road, Ukkadam, R.S. Puram, Vadavalli, Ramanathapuram, Podanur, Sundarapuram, Selvapuram, Kuniyamuthur, Karumbukadai, Singanallur, Peelamedu, Saravanampatti, Kattoor, Race Course, Rathinapuri, Saibaba Colony and Kavundampalayam.

The city police also have eight traffic police stations at Kattoor, Race Course, Ramanathapuram, Singanallur, Peelamedu, Bazaar Street, R.S. Puram and Podanur.

City-based RTI activist N.R. Ravishankar had sought details of the sanctioned strength, actual strength and vacancies at these 48 police stations.

As per the reply given by the Coimbatore city police, these stations have a sanctioned strength of 1,602 as against the actual strength of 1,395. The vacancies stood at 207, of which 70 were in traffic stations and 137 were in L&O stations and IWs.

With 35 vacancies, the Bazaar Street L&O police station topped the list in terms of vacant posts, followed by Bazaar Street traffic (30), Ukkadam L&O (30), Variety Hall Road L&O (23), Selvapuram L&O (23) and Race Course traffic (22), as per the RTI reply.

