In Coimbatore city, 207 posts lying vacant in 48 police stations

A total of 207 posts are lying vacant in police stations in Coimbatore city as per a reply given by the city police to a petition filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are 20 law and order (L&O) stations and 20 investigation wings (IW) attached to them in Coimbatore city. These include Bazaar Street, Variety Hall Road, Ukkadam, R.S. Puram, Vadavalli, Ramanathapuram, Podanur, Sundarapuram, Selvapuram, Kuniyamuthur, Karumbukadai, Singanallur, Peelamedu, Saravanampatti, Kattoor, Race Course, Rathinapuri, Saibaba Colony and Kavundampalayam.

The city police also have eight traffic police stations at Kattoor, Race Course, Ramanathapuram, Singanallur, Peelamedu, Bazaar Street, R.S. Puram and Podanur.

ADVERTISEMENT

City-based RTI activist N.R. Ravishankar had sought details of the sanctioned strength, actual strength and vacancies at these 48 police stations.

As per the reply given by the Coimbatore city police, these stations have a sanctioned strength of 1,602 as against the actual strength of 1,395. The vacancies stood at 207, of which 70 were in traffic stations and 137 were in L&O stations and IWs.

With 35 vacancies, the Bazaar Street L&O police station topped the list in terms of vacant posts, followed by Bazaar Street traffic (30), Ukkadam L&O (30), Variety Hall Road L&O (23), Selvapuram L&O (23) and Race Course traffic (22), as per the RTI reply.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.