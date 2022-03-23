Farmers’ grievance meeting

The monthly farmer’s grievance redressal meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on March 25, at the Collectorate. A press release from Collector H. Krishnanunni said that farmers can submit their petitions from 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and can air their grievances during the meeting scheduled to be held from 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Officials will give explanations from 12.30 p.m. to 1.30 p.m., the release added.

Seven peafowl found dead

Seven peafowl were found dead at a farm land at Seenapuram in Perundurai here on Tuesday night. Thingalur police and forest personnel were informed who retrieved the carcass and sent for postmortem. Officials said that the cause of the death could be known only after the postmortem. Peacock is protected under Schedule I of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and killing the bird is punishable under Section 51 (1-A) of the Act. If poisoning is to be the cause of the death, action will be taken accordingly, they added.