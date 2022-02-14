In brief
Tangedco office shifted to new address
The office of the Assistant Executive Engineer, Operation and Maintenance, East Perundurai Subdivision and the office of the Assistant Engineer, Operation and Maintenance, Gramiyam Perundurai that was functioning at 375/2, First Floor, Bhavani Road, Perundurai has been moved to its own building at 33/11, KV SS Complex, Sanitorium (Post), Thudupathi Road, Perundurai 638 053.
