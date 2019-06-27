Running with the birds

It is 2017 and we are training for the Coimbatore Marathon. It is on a day we are doing a longer run of eight kilometres. It is my first time for this distance and S Soundararaj runs beside me, a silent but comforting presence. I observe that he has his head slightly tilted to the side as if he is listening out for something. He is. Birds.

R Soundararaj

From my FB post on that day, I know that Soundararaj pointed out the White-Browed Wagtail, Red-Vented Bulbul, Asian Koel, Little Cormorant, a Yellow-Billed Babbler, a Rufous Treepie and White-Throated Kingfisher. The bird I could not see but heard, he said was the Common Tailorbird. Before we wound up for the day I also heard the Lesser Flameback Woodpecker...And before I knew it, we had run the eight kilometres! Morning runs thereafter, for me, became a lesson in ornithology, thanks to Soundar Sir as we call him. Now when I hear a bird, I actually stop and try to spot it. For the most part, I only see rustling leaves and branches, but sometimes I do spot a bird. I wish I had carried a notepad along and jotted down all that he explained to me so patiently.

A baby Spotted Owlet

With the 2019 Marathon not too far off, Soundararaj Sir and I often cross paths as we run. He is a seasoned runner, unlike me, so I can’t run non stop like he does. But I do hail him and ask him if he will please list the birds he spots or hears in a span of 24 hours. And he agrees.

Fifty-nine-year old Soundararaj is an active birder since 2012 and is part of Coimbatore Nature Society. But running is also his abiding love. “Setting out to run on Sunday mornings, I made it a point to continue my birding. I always wanted to make a list list of how many species I will see during the course of a normal day in the urban setting,” he smiles. He has also contributed to a book, The Birds of Coimbatore. “I compiled the details for a set of birds, contributed a few photographs and did some proof reading for it; that’s all,” he says modestly. But he does say that those who want to know how to go about birding there are guidelines in the book “pages 200-201.”

House sparrow

“Even as I wake up at 5.00 am, I am not sure if it is the alarm or the calls of the koels, mynas and crows from the trees next to my bedroom window that break into my sleep. As I get ready, I hear the Francolins, Red-Wattled Lapwing, the peacock and the Common Tailorbird and they urge me to hurry up.” Soundararaj says as he laces up to run, he is happy that it is a cloudy day and his best chance to ‘up my list’ (see box).

Taking wing Spotted at Singanallur and GV Residency: Asian Koel, Jungle Crow, House Crow, Common Myna, Grey Francolin, Red-wattled Lapwing, Common Tailorbird, Plain Prinia, Southern Coucal, Indian Peafowl, White-throated Kingfisher, Pond Heron, Cattle Egret, Black-crowned Night Heron, Black-rumped Flameback Woodpecker, Red-vented Bulbul, Purple-rumped Sunbird, Pale-billed Flowerpecker, House Sparrow, Shikra, Black-headed Ibis, Little Cormorant, Yellow-billed Babbler, Black Drongo, Spotted Owlet, Black Kite and Rose-ringed Parakeet

He does that under the monsoon skies and his list grows as he jogs his daily quota of about an hour . “My run culminates with the sighting of a dancing peacock in all its splendour on top of a building,” he says. Later in the day, as he sets out for work, he spots the odd sparrow, a little Cormorant and Shikra. The day ends at dusk with the calls of spotted owlets. Soundararaj says he would happily do birding all the time, “But for the compulsion to keep fit as I grow older.”