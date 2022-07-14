In a month, two die after falling off Tiruchi Road flyover in Coimbatore 

Two motorists suffered fatal falls from the Tiruchi Road flyover since its opening on June 11

A two-wheeler rider died after falling off from the Tiruchi Road flyover in Coimbatore on Thursday, becoming the second person to have been killed in similar accidents since the flyover was opened for the public on June 11.

The deceased was identified as M. Anandakumar (51), a resident of Thomas Street in Coimbatore. The accident took place on Thursday morning when he was heading towards Singanallur. His two-wheeler rammed the parapet wall at the curve on the flyover above the roundabout at Sungam junction. He was thrown off the two-wheeler and fell on the road around 40 feet below the flyover. He died on the spot. The body was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan inspecting the accident spot on Trichy Road flyover in Coimbatore on Thursday. Video S. Siva Saravanan @THChennaipic.twitter.com/td3VJXrO7n — S. Siva Saravanan (@SSivaSaravanan1) July 14, 2022

A motorist, aged 28, was killed at the same spot in an accident reported on June 12, a day after the flyover was inaugurated. However, the victim did not fall down from the flyover, said L. Raju, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic Investigation Wing.

Another two-wheeler rider fell on to the Sungam - Ukkadam bypass and died when he negotiated the curve below the ramp of the flyover on June 24. Following the accident, the flyover was closed for two weeks and the Highways Department installed rumble strips at 10 places and placed caution boards. Traffic resumed on the flyover after the works on July 9.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan inspected the accident spot on Thursday along with senior officers.

A speed restriction of 40 kmph is already in place on the flyover. The speed limit for the down ramp is 30 kmph.