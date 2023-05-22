In a first, Coimbatore City Police appoint two policewomen as trainee dog handlers

May 22, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

For P. Bhavani, 26, and S. Kavipriya, 25, the dog squad of the Coimbatore City Police is a place where passion meets profession. The ardent dog lovers attached to the Armed Reserve, Coimbatore city, were appointed to the dog squad as trainee handlers from May 1, possibly a first in the State. According to the police, they will handle two sniffer dogs full-time, after the completion of a six-month-long training. As part of the training, sniffer dogs Madhana and Wilma were allotted to Ms. Bhavani and Ms. Kavipriya. Ms. Bhavani, who calls herself as dog lover, hails from Theni district. She joined the force in 2022 after completing B.A. English literature and B.P.Ed. “I am excited to explore the new opportunity”, she said. A native of Tiruppur, Ms. Kavipriya, did B.Sc Physics, B.Ed and BA Hindi before joining the force. “I love pets and dogs”, she said. When police officers recently asked if any policewomen were interested to join the dog squad, Ms. Bhavani and Ms. Kavipriya were the first to give their names. The policemen attached to the dog squad often take the dogs on the Police Recruits School (PRS) campus in Coimbatore for training where personnel attached to the Armed Reserve also do training. Routinely watching the training of police dogs kindled the passion in us to join the dog squad, the policewomen said. Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said the two policewomen were given the opportunity in the dog squad so that they could explore a new area which is normally handled by policemen.