October 09, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - ERODE

In a move to prevent poaching, and to monitor the movement of people in forest areas at the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border, the State government is planning to set up an integrated check-post at the existing Karaikadu check-post, near river Palar, in Salem district

Forest areas falling under Chennampatti in the Erode forest division, Palar in Kolathur in Salem district and Malaikottai in Karnataka, converge near the river Palar on the Mettur-M.M. Hills Road. Many incidents of poaching and firing on poachers have been reported here for several years now.

Recently, Erode Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, Salem Collector S. Karmegam, Superintendents of Police G. Jawahar (Erode), A.K. Arun Kabilan (Salem), Additional Collectors N. Manish (Erode), P. Alarmelmangai (Salem), District Forest Officers N. Venkatesh Prabhu (Erode), Kashyap Shashank Ravi (Salem) and other officials, inspected the Karaikadu check-post and held discussions.

Erode Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said that T.N. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had recently conducted a review meeting in Salem, and inspected the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border for the establishment of a check-post. Following his inspection, the Collectors, SPs and senior officials from related departments had carried out a field inspection. “A report will be submitted to the State government with necessary details,” he added.

K. Rajkumar, Conservator of Forests and Field Director, Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), told The Hindu that the integrated check post would help to prevent the illegal entry of people into forest areas and also help in monitoring the movement of people in the area.