Improve road infrastructure on Thoppur ghat section: Collector

Dharmapuri

15 December 2020 23:55 IST

Close on the heels of the pile-up on Thoppur ghat section that killed over four persons and injured as many during the weekend, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been asked to explore the possibility of a detailed project report for alternative alignment to eliminate dangerous curvatures on the section.

District Collector S.P. Karthika held a consultative and review meeting with officials from the NHAI and other line departments.

The NHAI and the concessionaire L & T Transportation Infrastructure limited were instructed to create accident prevention infrastructure including installation of solar lights, solar blinkers, warning signs that alert drivers to the upcoming bends and curves, cautionary announcements among others on the Thoppur ghat section.

Further, the NHAI authorities were directed to set up cameras at two junctions at a cost of ₹ 40 lakh to detect vehicles speeding on the highway.

The existing stretch from the toll plaza via Vellakal, Kattamedu upto Thoppur should be strengthened, even before the six-laning work is taken up between Dharmapuri and Namakkal, she said. She also advised the Road Transport officials and the police department to intercept speeding and overloaded vehicles and impose fines.

Superintendent of Police Pravesh Kumar, and Harur Sub-Collector Prathap were among the officials present.