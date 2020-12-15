Improve road infrastructure on Thoppur ghat section: Collector

Close on the heels of the pile-up on Thoppur ghat section that killed over four persons and injured as many during the weekend, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been asked to explore the possibility of a detailed project report for alternative alignment to eliminate dangerous curvatures on the section.
District Collector S.P. Karthika held a consultative and review meeting with officials from the NHAI and other line departments.
The NHAI and the concessionaire L & T Transportation Infrastructure limited were instructed to create accident prevention infrastructure including installation of solar lights, solar blinkers, warning signs that alert drivers to the upcoming bends and curves, cautionary announcements among others on the Thoppur ghat section.
Further, the NHAI authorities were directed to set up cameras at two junctions at a cost of ₹ 40 lakh to detect vehicles speeding on the highway.
The existing stretch from the toll plaza via Vellakal, Kattamedu upto Thoppur should be strengthened, even before the six-laning work is taken up between Dharmapuri and Namakkal, she said. She also advised the Road Transport officials and the police department to intercept speeding and overloaded vehicles and impose fines.
Superintendent of Police Pravesh Kumar, and Harur Sub-Collector Prathap were among the officials present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath