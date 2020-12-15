Coimbatore

Improve road infrastructure on Thoppur ghat section: Collector

Dharmapuri Collector S. P. Karthika held consultations with NHAI on improving infrastructure to prevent accidents on the Thoppur ghat section on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Close on the heels of the pile-up on Thoppur ghat section that killed over four persons and injured as many during the weekend, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been asked to explore the possibility of a detailed project report for alternative alignment to eliminate dangerous curvatures on the section.

District Collector S.P. Karthika held a consultative and review meeting with officials from the NHAI and other line departments.

The NHAI and the concessionaire L & T Transportation Infrastructure limited were instructed to create accident prevention infrastructure including installation of solar lights, solar blinkers, warning signs that alert drivers to the upcoming bends and curves, cautionary announcements among others on the Thoppur ghat section.

Further, the NHAI authorities were directed to set up cameras at two junctions at a cost of ₹ 40 lakh to detect vehicles speeding on the highway.

The existing stretch from the toll plaza via Vellakal, Kattamedu upto Thoppur should be strengthened, even before the six-laning work is taken up between Dharmapuri and Namakkal, she said. She also advised the Road Transport officials and the police department to intercept speeding and overloaded vehicles and impose fines.

Superintendent of Police Pravesh Kumar, and Harur Sub-Collector Prathap were among the officials present.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2020 11:57:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/improve-road-infrastructure-on-thoppur-ghat-section-collector/article33340192.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY