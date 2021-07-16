Improve facilities at PHC: CPI

ERODE

16 July 2021 23:44 IST

Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged the State government to install an X-ray machine and conduct post-mortems at the Government Upgraded Primary Health Centre at Talavadi.

The party’s Talavadi West Union members met recently and discussed various issues related to the welfare of the people. The meeting was chaired by Chikalli Madhavasamy in which S. Mohan Kumar, State committee member, and functionaries took part. Various resolutions were passed in the meeting.

Advertising

Advertising

A resolution said that in 2015, Sathyamangalam taluk was bifurcated and Talavadi taluk was formed.

However, after six years, the hospital continues to be a primary health centre and was not upgraded as a taluk hospital. Access to the healthcare system continues to be a major concern for people in the hills who, in the absence of facilities, have to depend on hospitals at Chamrajanagar in Karnataka. “The X-ray machine at the centre was not functioning for many years and patients have to depend on the sole private hospital in the hills”, the resolution said.

Another resolution said that a few years ago, post-mortems were conducted at the centre that was stopped for unknown reasons. If a person dies of animal attack or in an accident, the body had to be shifted to Sathyamangalam taluk hospital, located 60 km away.

Also, passing through 27 hairpin bends on Dhimbam Ghat Road is always a tedious journey. Or else, post-mortem had to be conducted at Chamrajanagar, the resolution said. Hence, steps should be taken to conduct post-mortem at the centre and also upgrade it as a taluk hospital, the resolution added.