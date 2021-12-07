‘Improve basic amenities in Valparai tribal settlements’

Coimbatore

07 December 2021 00:15 IST

CPI(M) submits petition at weekly grievances redress meeting

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI(M)) has urged the Coimbatore district administration to improve basic amenities in the tribal settlements in Valparai.

In a petition submitted at the weekly grievances redress meeting on Monday, the Valparai unit’s secretary P. Paramasivam claimed that the tribal settlements saw no developments in the last 10 years. He wanted the administration to ask the local officials to recognise the need for roads connecting the estates where the tribal people worked and their settlements. There was a need to build roads at various places for two to five km. The administration should upgrade the people’s skill in using different materials as alternatives to plastics and provide them a place to sell their goods. It should also implement the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Generation Scheme.

‘Prevent encroachment’

Hindu Munnani has urged the district administration to stop encroachment of a government land in Perur taluk. In its petition, the outfit alleged that the patrons of a religious facility in Postal Colony in Chettipalayam village were attempting to grab the government land spread over four hectare. From replies to RTI queries on the land, it was clear that the government owned the land.

Advertising

Advertising

ICC at workplaces

All India Democratic Women’s Association has urged the Coimbatore district administration to ensure that internal complaints committee (ICC) was present in workplaces with women. In a petition, AIDWA said the recent incident in a Saravanampatti mill, where a floor supervisor assaulted a woman migrant worker, had turned the spotlight on safety of women at workplaces. This called for constitution of internal complaints committee for women to air their grievances, the AIDWA said.

In a related petition, the Coimbatore District Mill Labour Union urged the administration to inspect the 300-odd mills in the district for women’s safety.

Help sought to secure government jobs

Persons with disabilities, affiliated to the Inaintha Karangal organisation, have sought the district administration’s help in getting government jobs. In a petition, they said there were 150 differently abled persons in and around Mettupalayam who found it difficult to fulfil their basic needs. The administration should help them get government jobs and increase their monthly assistance, the petition said.

Move to shift liquor shop opposed

A joint committee of people opposed to liquor shop, has urged the district administration to stop the efforts to shift a liquor shop to the Pappampatti Main Road in Peedampalli panchayat.

Students seek probe

Students of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University and its affiliated colleges petitioned the district administration seeking a probe into the examination result the University declared on December 2 this year. The students said they were from 2018-19 and 2019-20 batches and had failed to clear their second and third year semester examinations. After failing to conduct arrears examinations as per rules, the University conducted arrears examination in two parts this year.

Without declaring the marks, the University had said that 90% students had failed after alleging that they had indulged in malpractices. The students denied having indulged in malpractices. They wanted the district administration to probe the matter.