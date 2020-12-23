‘Improve amenities at Pollachi, Kinathukadavu railway stations’

Pollachi MP appeals to Southern Railway officials

Pollachi MP K. Shanmugasundaram appealed to the Southern Railway officials to improve amenities at the Pollachi and Kinathukadavu railway stations after he visited the premises on Tuesday.

After inspecting the Pollachi railway station, he said that the premises lacked facilities such as drinking water, digital display screens and breastfeeding cabins. The platforms must be extended and the contact number of the station master must be displayed, he added. Mr. Shanmugasundaram also demanded that the dedicated water pump house for Pollachi Junction, which was in use prior to the commencement of the broad gauge conversion works, must be made operational again.

“Kinathukadavu railway station lacks waiting room for passengers, water purifier machine and digital screens. The roads leading to this station also requires attention,” he said.

The residents have also requested for more automated teller machines (ATMs) at both the railway stations, according to Mr. Shanmugasundaram.

The MP also requested the Southern Railway to resume train services from Coimbatore Junction to Madurai, Palani and Rameswaram via Pollachi, which were operational before the COVID-19 induced lockdown.