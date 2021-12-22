‘Improve amenities at Anamalai Road railway station’

Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan urged Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw to improve basic amenities at the Anamalai Road railway station in Coimbatore district and provide stoppages for trains at the station.

In her letter to the Union Minister, she noted that the Anamalai Road railway station was an important station, which would serve both the devotees who visited the Masaniamman Temple in Anamalai as well as tourists who visited Valparai and Top Slip near Pollachi. The railway station would also be useful for students, traders and the general public of Anamalai and Valparai taluks.