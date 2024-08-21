Improper renovation works caused canal breach, claim farmers

A group of farmers blamed inadequate renovation works for the breach at the 47th mile of the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal on August 19, which resulted in the suspension of water discharge for irrigation.

Members of the Keel Bhavani Murai Neer Pasana Vivasaigal Kootamaippu and Keel Bhavani Ayacut Nila Urimaiyalargal Sangam submitted petitions to District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara on Wednesday. They said that the extension, renovation, and modernisation of the LBP main canal had commenced under the AIADMK government in 2020, following Government Order No: 276. However, opposition from a section of farmers led to legal challenges in the Madras High Court, which eventually ordered the resumption of works from May 1, 2023. The farmers allege that the works carried out in 2023 were inadequate and did not meet the necessary standards, with implementation varying based on local farmers’ opinions.

In 2024, a new Government Order No: 60 was issued, prompting farmers to approach the court to address perceived defects in the order. The Water Resources Department (WRD) had previously attempted to conduct works in the tunnel beneath the canal at Nallampatti village, near Thingalur in Perundurai block. However, opposition from some farmers prevented the completion of these works, including the area where the breach occurred on August 19. “Water was released from Bhavanisagar dam on August 15, but the breach caused the flow to be halted within four days,” the petitioners said.

The farmers noted that the canal structures are over 70 years old, and despite this, opposition to renovation persists. “The Madras High Court ordered police protection at the construction site for workers and officials, yet the works continue to face disruptions due to the vested interests of a few individuals,” they claimed. The farmers are calling on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to intervene, ensuring that the works are completed under police protection and with expert guidance.