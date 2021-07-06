Coimbatore

Impostor decamps with jewellery

Posing as a food safety officer, a man decamped with six-and-half sovereign gold jewellery from a house in Anthiyur here on Tuesday.

The incident took place at the house of Arumugam of Alampalayam, who runs a grocery shop. An unidentified man came to the shop and told Arumugam that he is from the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department and they have received complaints that banned tobacco products are being sold at the shop. The man searched the shop and found no tobacco and hence wanted to search the house of Arumugam that is located nearby. While searching the house, the man took away the jewellery kept in the almirah and left the house.

Later, Arumugam found the jewellery missing and alerted the police. Vellithiruppur police are on the look for the man.


