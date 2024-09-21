Imposters posing as mediapersons in Coimbatore warned of stringent legal action

The Coimbatore district administration has issued a strict warning to imposters utilising fake identity cards and posing as mediapersons to intimidate government officials and deceiving gullible public.

Citing complaints of the imposters deceiving the public into submitting petitions to them and extracting money with the promise of getting their grievances redressed, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati warned that the fraudsters will be subjected to stringent legal action.

Citing numerous complaints being received by the district administration, the Collector advised officials to lodge complaints with the police about such imposters, and the affected people to pass on information about them with evidence through WhatsApp no: 9498042423.