Imposter steals gold chain from aged woman in Coimbatore

October 14, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

An imposter posing as a physiotherapist reportedly took away a three sovereign gold chain from an aged woman undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Peelamedu police station limits.

The imposter had allegedly took the jewellery while she was asleep. The Peelamedu police have registered a case.

Lorry driver ends life

A lorry driver reportedly ended his life allegedly at his house in Aliyar police station limits due to harassment by his paramour.

Selvakumar (28) had left behind a note that he could not put up with his paramour threatening to upload their photos in compromising positions if he did not part with the money she had demanded, police sources said.

The Aliyar police have registered a case.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050).

Youth arrested for filming women while bathing

A youth was arrested by the Vadavalli police for allegedly filming women while they were bathing.

Acting on a complaint from an affected woman, the Vadavalli police seized the mobile phone of Santhosh (21) and reportedly found such footages. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.