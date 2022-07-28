Importance of water conservation stressed during Kisan Mela in Gobichettipalayam

A drone used to spray pesticides was displayed at the Kisan Mela held at P.K.R. Arts College for Women in Gobichettipalayam. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

July 28, 2022 17:38 IST

The importance of water conservation in the present scenario was explained to farmers during a programme organised at P.K.R. Arts College for Women in Gobichettipalayam here on Wednesday.

ICAR KVK MYRADA organised the Kisan Mela under Jal Shakti Abhiyan on the theme, “Catch the rain, where it falls and when it falls’’. P. Alagesan, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK, explained the overview of the programme while N.R. Nagaraj, chairman of Gobichettipalayam municipality, spoke on water conservation and its importance in the present scenario.

S. Chinnasamy, Joint Director of Agriculture, Erode, emphasised on rainwater harvesting and water conservation in agriculture by using drip irrigation systems. N. Ezhili, Principal of the college, and Kumerasan, Branch manager, Fullerton India, also spoke.

Valliyammai, Professor of Water Technology Centre, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, spoke on the importance of micro irrigation systems and water conservation techniques. G. Subramanian, Assistant Engineer, Agricultural Engineering Department, highlighted the schemes available for water conservation techniques.

Students of the college participated in speech and poster competitions held on rainwater harvesting, water conservation and community water bodies management. The winners were given certificates. An exhibition was organised by KVK on agriculture, drip irrigation and drone technology. A demonstration on spraying fertilizers using a drone was also done during the programme.