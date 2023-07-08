Importance of professional counselling for senior police officials discussed at review meeting

July 08, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST

The importance of professional counselling for senior-level officials was underscored at a review meeting chaired here on Saturday by A. Arun, Additional Director General of Police - Law and Order.

The emphasis on mental well-being of top-level officials comes a day after Deputy Inspector General of Police, Coimbatore Range, C. Vijayakumar shot himself to death, reportedly due to being in a state of depression. The imperative need for professional counselling for the senior officials was discussed in detail alongside the law and order situation in Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Tiruppur ,and Erode districts.

While yoga and breathing exercises were conducted at the levels of Inspector, Sub-Inspector and Constable, counselling for senior-level officials has not been in place, so far. The extent of counselling required for senior-level officials will be determined through questionnaires, Mr. Arun said, emphasising that self-medication must be avoided.

Inspector General of Police, West Zone, R. Sudhakar; Commissioners of Police and Deputy Commissioners of Police of Coimbatore and Tiruppur cities; and Superintendents of Police of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode districts took part.