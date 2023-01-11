ADVERTISEMENT

Implements distributed to conservancy workers in Salem Corporation

January 11, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor A. Ramachandran distributing implements to conservancy workers in Salem on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Mayor A. Ramachandran distributed here on Wednesday implements to conservancy workers that are used for solid waste management in the Corporation.

According to a press release, Indian Bank donated the implements and safety gears, all worth ₹15 lakh, through its Corporate Social Responsibility programme to the Corporation. At a function held at the multi-purpose hall at Kottai (ward 31), the Mayor distributed cleaning sticks, metal baskets, hoe, crowbar, pruning knife and sewage cleaning tools to 2,250 workers.

Officials said the implements would be distributed to the workers in all the 60 wards and these would help them to carry out their work effectively.

Deputy Mayor M. Saradadevi, Zone Chairmen M. Ashokan and T. Dhanasekar, chairman of Public Health Standing Committee Saravanan, City Health Officer N. Yoganath, Indian Bank Zonal Manager S. Rajkumar, Lead Bank Manager Elavarasu, Councillors and other officials were present.

