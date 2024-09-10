Implementation of government schemes reviewed during DISHA meet in Erode

Projects implemented under the Union and State government schemes were reviewed at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held at the Erode Collectorate on Tuesday.

Committee president and Erode MP K.E. Prakash chaired the meeting, and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan, Rajya Sabha MP Anthiyur P. Selvaraj and MLAs A.G. Venkatachalam (Anthiyur) and C. Saraswathi (Modakkurichi) were present.

A total of 34 schemes were reviewed, and officials provided updates on their progress. Both Union and State government schemes were discussed, and officials were instructed to avoid delays and address any issues to ensure timely completion. Emphasis was placed on the importance of collaboration among departments to guarantee that the benefits of the schemes reach the intended beneficiaries.

Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar, Corporation Commissioner Narnaware Manish Shankarrao, Additional Collector (Development) and Project Director of the District Rural Development Agency R. Sadheesh, District Revenue Officer S. Santhakumar, Erode District Forest Officer K.V. Appala Naidu, Deputy Director of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve and District Forest Officer of Sathyamangalam Forest Division Kulal Yogesh Vilas, District Panchayat chairperson K. Navamani, and other officials were in attendance.