Implementation of Central and State schemes reviewed in Erode

Collector H. Krishnanunni (second left), MPs A. Ganeshamurthi (second right) and K. Subbarayan (right) taking part in the District Development, Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting at the Collectorate in Erode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Projects implemented under the Smart Cities Mission in the Corporation and various development works being carried out under the Central and State government schemes were reviewed during the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held at the Collectorate here on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by committee president and Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi in which Collector H. Krishnanunni, Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan, Mayor S. Nagarathinam and officials took part.

Mr. Ganeshamurthi asked officials to expedite the ongoing works and ensure that benefits reached people at the right time. He said to ensure individual toilets were available at all the households in the district, officials were conducting inspections in all the panchayats and were maintaining records. Under the Pradhan Mantri Housing Scheme, a total of 2,339 houses at ₹ 3.92 crore would be constructed for which administrative sanction was awaited.

Steps were taken to ensure quality roads in all the panchayats and also in remote areas. The MP said under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, loans to the tune of ₹ 495.71 crore were disbursed. Under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana scheme, 820 youths in rural areas were given skill training.

The MP said under the Smart City Mission, 54 projects worth ₹ 964.84 crore were taken up for Erode Corporation of which 17 projects were completed while 37 projects were being executed. “Bio-mining projects are implemented in the four municipalities of Gobichettipalayam, Bhavani, Sathyamangalam and Punjai Puliyampatti,” he added.

Mr. Ganeshamurthi said 1,20,405 children in 1,327 noon meal centres were provided with 13 types of variety meals and eggs were provided with masala four times a week. Under the National Food Security Act, 7,62,989 ration cardholders were benefitted, he added.

Navamani Kandasamy, District Panchayat president, L. Madhubalan, Additional Collector (Development)/ Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, S. Santhoshini Chandra, District Revenue Officer and officials from various departments participated.