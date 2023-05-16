HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Implementation of Central and State schemes reviewed in Dharmapuri

May 16, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau
S. Senthilkumar, MP, chairing District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee in Dharmapuri on Tuesday.

S. Senthilkumar, MP, chairing District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee in Dharmapuri on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting was held here under the aegis of the district administration and chaired by Member of Parliament for Dharmapuri S.Senthilkumar and presided over by Collector K. Shanthi.

Addressing the various departments and reviewing the progress of the various schemes under implementation, Dr.Senthilkumar said, an array of schemes were being implemented through both the State and the Union government funds in the district. The officials must ensure that the schemes are implemented seamlessly without any hiccups. Any roadblocks to the implementation of the schemes must be immediately brought to the notice of the administration, the MP said. 

Earlier, the project status reports on the various Union government schemes that are under implementation was sought from the implementing line departments and the progress of the schemes was reviewed by the MP.  The MP local area development funds; PMAY; Swacch Bharat Mission; Jal Jeevan Mission, MNREGS, Housing for All; Education for All; Modernisation of National Land Survey Registry; Tamil Nadu Rural Livelihood Mission were among the various schemes that were reviewed and progress cards sought.

The meeting is conducted quarterly to take stock of the implementation of the Union government’s schemes being implemented through the District Rural Development Agency.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.