Implementation of Central and State schemes reviewed in Dharmapuri

May 16, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting was held here under the aegis of the district administration and chaired by Member of Parliament for Dharmapuri S.Senthilkumar and presided over by Collector K. Shanthi.

Addressing the various departments and reviewing the progress of the various schemes under implementation, Dr.Senthilkumar said, an array of schemes were being implemented through both the State and the Union government funds in the district. The officials must ensure that the schemes are implemented seamlessly without any hiccups. Any roadblocks to the implementation of the schemes must be immediately brought to the notice of the administration, the MP said.

Earlier, the project status reports on the various Union government schemes that are under implementation was sought from the implementing line departments and the progress of the schemes was reviewed by the MP. The MP local area development funds; PMAY; Swacch Bharat Mission; Jal Jeevan Mission, MNREGS, Housing for All; Education for All; Modernisation of National Land Survey Registry; Tamil Nadu Rural Livelihood Mission were among the various schemes that were reviewed and progress cards sought.

The meeting is conducted quarterly to take stock of the implementation of the Union government’s schemes being implemented through the District Rural Development Agency.